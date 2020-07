GOAL

OGC Nice have submitted an offer for Sevilla midfielder Rony Lopes - according to RMC Sport.

The French club are eager to bring in the 24-year-old this summer, after seeing him slip down the squad pecking order at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in 2020.

Sevilla may be prepared to sanction Lopes' departure, despite the fact he still has four years left to run on his current contract.