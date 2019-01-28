Español
Report: Neymar Out Until March, Will Miss Both UCL Matches Against Manchester United

Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel says it will be "super difficult" for star forward Neymar to return from a foot injury in time to face Manchester United, and other reports say it may keep him out even longer.

Neymar's foot injury will keep him sidelined until the end of March, meaning he will miss both of Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League matches against Manchester United next month, according to L'Equipe.

 

PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel said on Sunday that it would be "super difficult" for Neymar to return for the first leg, but the club has not released any more information or a timeline for the Brazilian's recovery.

The Ligue 1 champions announced the world's most expensive player had suffered a "painful recurrence" of the injury he sustained to his right foot last season after he limped out of this week's 2-0 win over Strasbourg in the Coupe de France.

PSG returned to action in the absence of their star attacker on Sunday, swatting aside Rennes 4-1 as Edinson Cavani hit a brace.

As the match was being played, RMC Sport reported Neymar would not be fit to play in the first leg of the last-16 tie at Old Trafford on February 12.

 

Speaking to Canal Plus afterwards, Tuchel acknowledged this was the most likely outcome.

"It's going to be super difficult," he said.

"As I explained [on Saturday] it's too early to talk about a return date. We have to wait for the first week, which is very important, and his reaction to treatment.

"Only after that can we be more precise. But it's going to be super difficult – that's not a secret."

On Monday, reports emerged that the injury was even worse than feared, but the team has not yet released any confirmation of a timeline for Neymar's return.

 

While the likes of Cavani and his fellow weekend goalscorers Angel Di Maria and Kylian Mbappe can deputise for Neymar ably enough, Tuchel's squad is not so amply stocked in central midfield.

Marco Verratti's injury absence and Adrien Rabiot's exile from first-team affairs left Brazilian defenders Marquinhos and Dani Alves to form a central two against Rennes.

It makes the long-mooted signing of Leandro Paredes from Zenit all the more pressing, although Tuchel made light of not getting the deal over the line this weekend as had been expected.

"I've been expecting him already for a few days, but he isn't here," he said.

"I've been looking in the shower, in the dressing room, in the treatment room, with the goalkeepers… but he isn't there."

