Report: Navas Closing In On PSG Move

Keyler Navas is close to a move to Paris Saint-Germain after demanding his exit from Real Madrid, reports Marca.

Thomas Tuchel wants an upgrade in goal and the club were close to a €20 million (£18.1m/$20m) deal for Navas earlier this summer, but Madrid's reluctance to sell and Antero Henrique's departure from PSG put a hold on the move.

But Navas' desire to leave has jumpstarted talks as Madrid will allow the goalkeeper to pursue first-team football opportunities.

