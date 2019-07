GOAL

Marseille's move for Boca Juniors forward Dario Benedetto is close to completion, report l'Equipe.

Benedetto, 29, has already agreed terms with Andre Villas-Boas' side and with an accord now reached between the clubs around the €16 million (£14.3m/$17.8m), he is expected in France for a medical in the coming days.

The striker has scored 43 goals in 67 games after joining Boca from Club America in 2016.