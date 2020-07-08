REPORT: Lille Make Offer for Jonathan David

GOAL

Lille have made a bid to sign Canadian international Jonathan David, reports L'Equipe.

The 20-year-old has courted interest from clubs across Europe after an impressive two-year spell with Belgian side Gent.

David is said to be interested in a move to Ligue 1, despite being heavily linked with the Premier League and Bundesliga in recent weeks.

Lille are also reportedly eyeing Fluminense's Marcos Paulo, although negotiations for David are believed to be at a more advanced stage.

David was the Jupiler Pro League's joint-top scorer during the 2019-20 campaign (18), and he won the Golden Boot Award in the 2019 Gold Cup.

Les Dogues are eager to find a replacement star striker Victor Osimhen, with the Nigerian expected to leave the club imminently.