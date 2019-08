GOAL

Lille are looking to add Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches to their squad before the end of the transfer window, per L'Equipe.

The Portugal international is thought to be considering options away from the Bavarian club, with him not part of coach Niko Kovac's plans for the campaign.

LOSC came second behind PSG in Ligue 1 last year and will take part in the Champions League this season.