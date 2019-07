GOAL

Rafael Leao's proposed move to AC Milan is set to go ahead after final contractual arrangements were agreed on Tuesday, according to MilanNews.

The 20-year-old Portuguese forward is due into Italy on Wednesday for a medical, before the deal is officially announced.

Having registered eight goals and two assists for Lille last season, Leao is reportedly costing Milan around €25 million (£22.9m/$27.9m).