Report: Kessie Nears Monaco Switch

Monaco are close to reaching an agreement for AC Milan youngster Franck Kessie, according to Calciomercato.

The Rossoneri are willing to sell the Ivorian for $28million.

The two clubs have reportedly reached an agreement, with the only stumbling block being the 22-year-old's wage demands.

The midfielder came on as a second half substitute as his side lost out to Udinese in their first Serie A game of the season.

Leonardo Jardim's side sits 19th in the Ligue 1 standings after picking up just one point from the opening three games of the season.