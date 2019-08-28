Español
Report: Kessie Nears Monaco Switch

Monaco are reportedly in negotiations with AC Milan to sign Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie.

Monaco are close to reaching an agreement for AC Milan youngster Franck Kessie, according to Calciomercato.

The Rossoneri are willing to sell the Ivorian for $28million.

The two clubs have reportedly reached an agreement, with the only stumbling block being the 22-year-old's wage demands.

The midfielder came on as a second half substitute as his side lost out to Udinese in their first Serie A game of the season.

Leonardo Jardim's side sits 19th in the Ligue 1 standings after picking up just one point from the opening three games of the season.

 

