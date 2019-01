GOAL

Leonardo Jardim is in talks to return to Monaco to replace Thierry Henry, according to Sky Sports.

Jardim was sacked in October with the team having recorded just one win on the season to that point, with Thierry Henry picked as his replacement.

But with Henry not showing much improvement on Jardim's efforts, and the former Arsenal man now suspended, the club may return to the manager that guided them to the 2016-17 Ligue 1 title.