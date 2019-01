GOAL

Chinese side Dalian Yifang are interested in Marseille star Dimitri Payet, according to France Football.

The 31-year-old could triple his current salary if he moves to Dailan Yifang, who are prepared to offer up to €30 million (£27m/$34m) for his services.

Though they could recoup a huge fee for a player on the wrong side of 30, Marseille are still reluctant to let their captain depart the club.