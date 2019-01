GOAL

PSG star Edinson Cavani has turned down a move to Dalian Yifang, according to Le10Sport.

The Chinese club are closing in on hiring ex-Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim as their manager and were looking to make a splash on the transfer market.

But Cavani isn't interested for now, with Atletico Madrid, Chelsea and Napoli all keen on the 31-year-old.

