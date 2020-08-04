Español
Report: Bordeaux In Pursuit Of Gasset

Jean-Louis Gasset reportedly remains Bordeaux's top choice to replace Paulo Sousa

Reuters

 

Jean-Louis Gastill is the first choice to replace Paulo Sousa, as Bordeaux continue to negotiate a deal to part ways with their current manager, according to France Football.

All indications suggest that Sousa and Bordeaux agree the time has come to move on, and Gastill - who was an assistant to Laurent Blanc at Bordeaux from 2007 to 2010 - is reportedly the preferred candidate of club president Frédéric Longuépée.

REPORT: WEST HAM TARGET BORDEAUX'S MAJA

Gastill has been out of work since departing Saint-Etienne in 2019.

It is believed that a meeting between Gastill and Longuépée, but a deal has not yet been finalized.

 

 

