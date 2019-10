GOAL

Laurent Blanc could hold out for the managerial post at Manchester United despite being in talks with Lyon, according to L'Equipe.

The former France boss believes he has a chance of landing the top job at Old Trafford, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer under pressure after a torrid start to the season.

Additionally, Lyon want Blanc to have Jean-Louis Gasset as his assistant, but Blanc wants to bring Franck Passi into the role, leading to an impasse in negotiations.