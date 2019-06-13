Español
Keep beIN
Ligue 1

'Fake News' - Raiola Denies Finalizing PSG Move for De Ligt

Super agent Mino Raiola has shot down reports Dutch international Matthijs de Ligt has agreed terms to join Paris Saint-Germain

Getty Images

Mino Raiola dismissed claims he was in France to finalise Matthijs de Ligt's move to Paris Saint-Germain as "fake news".

De Ligt, 19, has been linked with a move to PSG or Barcelona, with Manchester United and Liverpool also reported to be interested in the Ajax captain.

Raiola, the centre-back's agent, was apparently pictured in Paris amid claims he was sealing De Ligt's move to the Ligue 1 champions.

But the agent rubbished the reports, telling ANSA: "This is a classic example of fake news."

De Ligt is set to leave Ajax in the close season after an impressive campaign during which he helped the Dutch giants win the Eredivisie and reach the Champions League semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Raiola's worldwide ban was temporarily stayed until the outcome of an "urgent" appeal lodged on Wednesday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) confirmed.

PSG Transfer Tracker Mino Raiola Ajax Matthijs de Ligt
Previous Report: Juventus Target Marquinhos
Read
Report: Juventus Target Marquinhos
Next

Latest Stories