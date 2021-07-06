PSG Sign Hakimi From Inter On Five-Year Deal

Moroccan international Achraf Hakimi has completed a move to Ligue 1 side PSG from Serie A champions Inter Milan and has signed a deal to 2026 with the club.



Hakimi, 22 was an integral part of the Inter side that stormed to the Italian title playing 37 times in the league and scoring seven goals.

PSG will be hoping that the Moroccan international can hit the ground running in Paris as they look to reclaim the Ligue 1 title which they lost to Lille last season and continue to make serious strides in the UEFA Champions League.