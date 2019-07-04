Paris Saint-Germain Sign Free Agent Ander Herrera

GOAL

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed the signing of former Manchester United and Spain midfielder Ander Herrera.

The 29-year-old, who spent five seasons with the Red Devils after arriving from Athletic Bilbao, made 189 appearances and won the FA Cup, EFL Cup and Europa League during his stay at Old Trafford.

He left Untied this summer after his contract expired and will now ply his trade with the Ligue 1 champions, having signed a five-year contract at Parc des Princes.

"Paris Saint-Germain is the greatest club in France. It keeps on improving and competes to win every possible title," Herrera told the club's website.

"I was looking forward to coming to Paris and to wearing those colors. I hope to continue to make history with the club!

"Joining this club is an amazing feeling. I also love the city. Paris is the most beautiful city in the world. I promise three things: work, professionalism and passion. I also promise to improve my French because I think that the language is very important for the team’s communication.”