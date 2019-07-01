Español
Ligue 1

Neymar, Mbappe Feature in PSG 2019/20 Kit Reveal

Paris Saint-Germain included Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in their home kit reveal, suggesting the pair might stay at the Parc des Princes next season.

Star forwards Neymar and Kylian Mbappe featured in Paris Saint-Germain's launch of their home kit for 2019-20.

Neymar is heavily linked with a return to Barcelona this close season, while Mbappe has emerged as a reported target for Real Madrid.

However, it seems the Ligue 1 champions expect the stars to be at Parc des Princes next season.

 

Launching their home kit on Sunday, PSG included Neymar and Mbappe in their video reveal.

Mbappe scored 33 Ligue 1 goals in 2018-19 and Neymar netted 15 as PSG finished 16 points clear at the top.

Neymar is reportedly the more likely of the duo to leave, with Barcelona vice-president Jordi Cardoner recently confirming the Brazil forward wanted to return to Camp Nou.

