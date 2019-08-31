Español
Keep beIN
Ligue 1

OGC Nice Sign N'Soki From PSG

Busy transfer summer for OGC Nice continues with signing of Stanley N'Soki from PSG

AFP

 

OGC Nice have beaten several interested clubs to the signing of Paris Saint-Germain defender Stanley N'Soki.

Juventus, Lyon and Newcastle United all reportedly made approaches for the 20-year-old, but Patrick Vieira's men have won the race.

OGC NICE SIGN DOLBERG FROM AJAX

A France Under-21 international, N'Soki made his Ligue 1 debut for PSG in 2017 and registered 12 top-flight appearances last season.

 

The left-back signed his first professional contract in the French capital in September but Juan Bernat and Layvin Kurzawa blocked his path to greater first-team opportunities.

NEW WORLD FOR OGC NICE AFTER RATCLIFFE TAKEOVER

Nice pounced to make him their fourth signing in three days after sealing deals for Kasper Dolberg, Alexis Claude-Maurice and Adam Ounas.

The length of N'Soki's contract has not been disclosed.

PSG Soccer Ligue 1 Transfer Tracker OGC Nice
Previous PSG Put Pressure On Barcelona To Finalize Neymar D
Read
PSG Put Pressure On Barcelona To Finalize Neymar Deal
Next Depay Scores Lyon Opener Against Bordeaux
Read
Depay Scores Lyon Opener Against Bordeaux

Latest Stories