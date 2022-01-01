Former Bayern Munich boss Kovac dismissed by Monaco

Ligue 1 club Monaco have sacked head coach Niko Kovac, bringing an end to his 18-month spell in charge.

Former Bayern Munich coach Kovac succeeded Robert Moreno in July 2020 on a three-year deal and finished third in his only full season in charge.

However, Monaco were defeated by Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League qualifying play-off stages in August and are sixth in the French top flight after 19 matches.

The Principality club found a bit of form with three wins in their final four league games of 2021, but they confirmed on Saturday that Kovac has been relieved of his duties.

A club statement read: "Monaco announces they have decided to part ways with Niko Kovac. The Croatian coach was informed about this on Thursday in a preliminary interview."

Monaco B boss Stephane Nado will take temporary charge until a replacement for Kovac, who lasted just 74 games in his first job since leaving Bayern, is found.

Club Brugge coach Philippe Clement is the favorite to land the position, while Jesse Marsch – who left RB Leipzig last month – is also a rumored contender.

Monaco face Quevilly Rouen in the Coupe de France on Sunday, with their Ligue 1 campaign restarting on January 9 with a trip to Nantes.