Nice Cancel Player Contract After Watch Theft

Nice have cancelled the contract of Lamine Diaby Fadiga after the teenager admitted stealing from team-mate Kasper Dolberg.

The Ligue 1 side said the 18-year-old admitted stealing Dolberg's watch, reportedly valued at €70,000, from a dressing room.

Diaby Fadiga made six Ligue 1 appearances last term but is yet to feature for the club in 2019-20.

🔴 OGC Nice cancel Lamine Diaby Fadiga's contract



"Nice and Lamine Diaby Fadiga parted ways on Tuesday," said an official club statement.

"Following the theft of Kasper Dolberg's watch from the professional first team's changing room, and the subsequent admission of the player, the club decided to cancel its contract with the 18-year-old forward with immediate effect.

"Above and beyond all sporting and financial consideration, Nice cannot and will not accept such behaviour that betrays the confidence that unites all the club's employees and all the members of the Rouge et Noir family."

Fadiga, who has represented France at youth level, is reportedly set to join Ligue 2 side Paris FC.