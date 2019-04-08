Neymar Visits Pele in Hospital

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar paid a bedside visit to Pele in hospital as the former Brazil star continues his recovery from a urinary tract infection.

Pele fell ill following a sponsor event in Paris last week, at which he appeared alongside Kylian Mbappe, but said he was feeling "much better" after being given a course of antibiotics.

The 78-year-old is unlikely to be discharged until the infection has fully cleared up and he had a famous visitor when Neymar stopped by on Monday.

The pair smiled as they posed for a photo that was uploaded to social media.

Neymar is himself undergoing rehabilitation from a metatarsal injury and recently returned to PSG training.