Neymar urged his younger teammates to listen to the experienced members of the Paris Saint-Germain squad as the superstar voiced his displeasure after a forgettable night in the Coupe de France final.

Rennes won the Coupe de France 6-5 on penalties following a 2-2 draw on Saturday – Ligue 1 champions PSG squandering a two-goal lead in Paris.

Neymar made his first start since January after a serious foot injury and doubled PSG's lead in the 21st minute, adding to Dani Alves' opener.

But PSG capitulated – just like they did in the Champions League last 16 against Manchester United – as Rennes left the French capital with the trophy.

And Neymar, who cut a frustrated figure post-match having appeared to strike a fan as PSG went to collect their runners-up medal, hit out at some of his teammates.

"We need to be more like men in the dressing room, we must be more united," Neymar told reporters in the mixed zone.

"I see a lot of young players who are, not lost exactly, but they lack more ear than mouth.

"They must listen more than they talk. Sometimes a more experienced guy speaks, and they answer back. The coach himself speaks, and they retort. This is not how a team goes far.

"We are more experienced, so they must respect us a bit more, listen a bit more. I had to do the same when I was starting out."

PSG were also sensationally upstaged by Guingamp in the Coupe de la Ligue quarter-finals in January – ending their run of five successive titles.