Montpellier And Marseille Draw In Six-Goal Thriller April 10, 2021 23:06 Gaetan Laborde's stoppage time goal sealed a 3-3 draw between Montpellier and Marseille in Ligue 1 Getty Images Soccer Ligue 1 Highlights Montpellier HSC Ligue 1 Highlights Marseille Arkadiusz Milik Andy Delort Gaetan Laborde Pape Gueye Previous Laborde Late Equalizer For Montpellier Against Mar Read Next Latest Stories April 10, 2021 23:06 Montpellier And Marseille Draw In 6-Goal Thriller April 10, 2021 22:58 Laborde Late Equalizer For MHSC Against OM April 10, 2021 22:37 Perrin Restores Marseille Lead Over Montpellier April 10, 2021 22:13 Laborde Brings Montpellier Level With Marseille April 10, 2021 22:01 Gueye Puts Marseille In Front Of Montpellier April 10, 2021 21:59 Milik Nets Marseille Equalizer Against Montpellier April 10, 2021 21:29 Montpellier Score In 1st Minute Against Marseille April 10, 2021 20:19 Pochettino Insists No Mbappe Risk April 10, 2021 18:50 PSG Put Four Past Strasbourg In Win April 10, 2021 18:39 Paredes Free Kick Extends PSG Lead Over Strasbourg