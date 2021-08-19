Messi And Neymar Training Together Before PSG Faces Brest

Lionel Messi was put through his paces in training on Thursday ahead of Paris Saint-Germain's French Ligue-1 trip to Brest on Friday.

Messi was left out of PSG's matchday squad for last Saturday's 4-2 win over Strasbourg and was given time to become acquainted with his new teammates following a high-profile move from LaLiga's Barcelona.

Messi trained most of the time alongside his former Barça teammate Neymar.

The pair were virtually inseparable during Thursday's training session and they are set to form a mouth-watering attacking trident with Kylian Mbappe that will leave the rest of Ligue-1 - and Europe - quaking in their boots.