Memphis Depay said the "passion and fight" shown by Lyon's players secured a Champions League victory against RB Leipzig which ended their seven-match winless run.

Goals from Depay and Martin Terrier secured a 2-0 win away to Bundesliga hosts Leipzig on Wednesday – a result that put Lyon level with Group G leaders Zenit on four points.

The victory was Lyon's first in all competitions since August 16 and eased the pressure which had started to grow on head coach Sylvinho.

"Today we showed everything we needed to show. A lot of passion, fight and also a desire to play," Lyon star Depay said.

"We showed that, as one group, we wanted to press them, but if we couldn't we stayed back. I think today we were also clever, it's a bit of an experience for some of these guys.

"We're such a new team as well, with new staff and a new coach. But today I think we showed everything and we need to build on this win, so I’m very proud of the boys.

"We're players and winning games is the most important. Tonight, we've come away with a great victory and I think we can be proud of it."

Lyon coach Sylvinho felt the victory emphasised the belief among his players, even though they find themselves languishing in mid-table in Ligue 1.

"The players deserved the victory and it was very important to win for the dressing room," the Brazilian added.

"I am very happy with the game and the performance. We did everything right and we respected the difficult match we had today. It was an excellent display."