Mbappe Left Out of PSG Squad for Nantes Clash

Kylian Mbappe has been left out of Paris Saint-Germain's squad for Wednesday's clash against Nantes.

Le Parisien reports that Thomas Tuchel has dropped the striker from his matchday roster as punishment for critical remarks he made following Sunday's stunning 5-1 defeat to Lille.

"We played like beginners," the 20-year-old striker said of PSG's performance at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

"We must regain focus, there is a game on Wednesday, but I think we must stop losing like that."

Tuchel took exception to the World Cup-winner's claims shortly thereafter, saying: "No, it's too easy to say like Mbappe that we lacked personality, we were in control."

Mbappe was sanctioned on disciplinary grounds earlier this season after reporting late to a team meeting before a league clash with Marseille.

As punishment, Tuchel left the France international on the bench, much to the surprise of many.

PSG – winless in two league matches – are still 17 points clear atop the Ligue 1 table ahead of Wednesday's trip to Nantes, when they will hope it is a case of third time lucky in their quest to be confirmed as champions.