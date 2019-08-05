Andre Villas-Boas is anxiously awaiting the closure of the transfer window in the Premier League on Thursday as he fears late moves for his Marseille stars.

Former Chelsea and Tottenham boss Villas-Boas joined Marseille this close season, but some of his top players have been linked with moves away from the Ligue 1 giants.

Florian Thauvin, once of Newcastle United, is a reported target for a host of clubs while Morgan Sanson has been linked to Newcastle, Wolves and West Ham.

Villas-Boas is still hopeful Marseille will be at full strength come Friday, as the window remains open in Europe, but he acknowledges movement late in the day is yet possible.

"We will see. In August, everything can change," Villas-Boas told reporters. "I hope no one will leave our squad, but it can happen.

"We must wait for the end of the English transfer window because, at the end of the day, it is the only country that can change everything."

Villas-Boas has endured a tough first pre-season at Marseille, with notable defeats to Accrington Stanley and Rangers - the latter running out 4-0 winners.