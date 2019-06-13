Español
Keep beIN
Ligue 1

Lyon Sign Tatarusanu From Nantes

Lyon have signed goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu after his contract expired at Nantes

Getty Images

 

Goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu has signed a three-year deal at Lyon after his contract with Nantes expired.

The 33-year-old, formerly of Steaua Bucharest and Fiorentina, spent the previous two campaigns with Nantes, who finished 12th in Ligue 1 last season.

 

Tatarusanu is Romania's first-choice keeper and Lyon said he will provide an experienced option "alongside" Anthony Lopes.

However, Lopes has been linked with Valencia, Porto and Roma.

Soccer Ligue 1 Transfer Tracker Lyon Nantes
Previous Neymar: All 2018-19 Ligue 1 Goals For PSG
Read
Neymar: All 2018-19 Ligue 1 Goals For PSG
Next

Latest Stories