Lyon Sign Tatarusanu From Nantes

Goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu has signed a three-year deal at Lyon after his contract with Nantes expired.

The 33-year-old, formerly of Steaua Bucharest and Fiorentina, spent the previous two campaigns with Nantes, who finished 12th in Ligue 1 last season.

✍️ Olympique Lyonnais are happy to announce the arrival of international Romanian goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu on a three-year deal through June 30, 2022 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/HnG4RfhM1N — OL English (@OL_English) June 13, 2019

Tatarusanu is Romania's first-choice keeper and Lyon said he will provide an experienced option "alongside" Anthony Lopes.

However, Lopes has been linked with Valencia, Porto and Roma.