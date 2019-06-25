Lyon Sign Jean Lucas From Flamengo

Lyon have confirmed the signing of Flamengo midfielder Jean Lucas, who has been tipped as a replacement for Tanguy Ndombele.
Jean Lucas reportedly cost the club €8million and is the second new arrival after goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu since Sylvinho and Juninho Pernambucano were drafted in as head coach and sporting director, respectively.
Welcome, @jeanlucas_08! 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/NvJpQOwUiZ— OL English (@OL_English) June 25, 2019
The addition of the Brazilian could pave the way for France international Ndombele to leave, with Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain understood to be leading the race for his signature.
"Physically and technically above average, Jean Lucas is considered a very promising talent [in Brazil]," read a club statement.
"Lyon will now be able to enjoy the qualities of the 21-year-old Brazilian in an area that was defined as a priority by Juninho and Sylvinho."
🎙️ @jeanlucas_08: "@Juninhope08 called me, I was really happy to get that call. I've dreamed of coming to France since I was young. I know that French football requires a lot of strength. I hope to bring a lot of joy to the Lyon fans." pic.twitter.com/AHnKvyT4Hc— OL English (@OL_English) June 25, 2019
Jean Lucas made his professional debut for Flamengo in January 2018 and was handed a three-year contract the following the month.
He played 28 matches for the club before joining Jorge Sampaoli's Santos on loan in February.