Español
Keep beIN
Ligue 1

Lyon Deny Agreement With Real Madrid For Mendy

Lyon have denied reports that an agreement has been reached to send Ferland Mendy to Real Madrid

Reuters

 

Lyon have shut down media reports that a deal has been reached with Real Madrid for the transfer of Ferland Mendy.

According to multiple reports, the 23-year-old left-back - who is currently on international duty with France - underwent a medical exam on Tuesday ahead of a move to the LaLiga club.

 

Lyon statement:

"Olympique Lyonnais denies an agreement with Real Madrid for a possible transfer of its international defender Ferland Mendy, contrary to what can be relented by some media."

Soccer Real Madrid Ligue 1 Transfer Tracker La Liga Lyon Ferland Mendy
Previous Japan Smash Chile 6-1 to Top Group A at Toulon Tou
Read
Japan Smash Chile 6-1 to Top Group A at Toulon Tournament
Next Highlights: Portugal Power Past England, 3-2, In T
Read
Highlights: Portugal Power Past England, 3-2, In Toulon Tournament Group A

Latest Stories