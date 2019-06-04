Lyon Deny Agreement With Real Madrid For Mendy

Lyon have shut down media reports that a deal has been reached with Real Madrid for the transfer of Ferland Mendy.

According to multiple reports, the 23-year-old left-back - who is currently on international duty with France - underwent a medical exam on Tuesday ahead of a move to the LaLiga club.

#Communiqué

L’Olympique Lyonnais dément un accord avec le Real Madrid pour un éventuel transfert de son défenseur international Ferland Mendy, contrairement à ce qui peut être relayé par certains médias. pic.twitter.com/VosYPMegPc — Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) June 4, 2019

Lyon statement:

"Olympique Lyonnais denies an agreement with Real Madrid for a possible transfer of its international defender Ferland Mendy, contrary to what can be relented by some media."