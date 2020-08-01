Lille Sign Mexico U17 Captain Pizzuto

Lille have announced the signing of 18-year-old midfielder Eugenio Pizzuto from Liga MX club Pachuca.
Pizzuto - who also holds an Italian passport - is the former captain of the Mexico U17 national team.
He made his professional debut for Pachuca in January, but suffered a fractured leg just nine minutes into the match.
Earlier on Saturday, Lille announced the signing of veteran Turkish striker Burak Yilmaz following the departure of Victor Osimhen to Napoli on Friday.