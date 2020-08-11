Lille Sign Jonathan David From Gent

20-year old Canadian international striker Jonathan David has officially joined Lille on a five-year deal. The move will reportedly cost the Ligue 1 club $37.6m including bonuses.

From the club official announcement:

🔴 ​Jonathan David to LOSC: done deal !



Read the press release 👉 https://t.co/bjoiWKMq0upic.twitter.com/R3qsjWIJAw — LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) August 11, 2020

LOSC can officially boast a new strong attacking reinforcement. The highly talented, prolific goalscorer previously of KAA Gent (in the Belgian first division), Jonathan David has signed with us for the next five seasons. Sought after by several big European clubs, it is with LOSC that the Canadian striker has chosen to commit until 2025 and where he will wear the number 9.

48 goals and 20 assists in 95 games: thus reads Jonathan David’s record for his first two professional seasons. The young Canadian international, of Haitian origin and born in Brooklyn New York on January 14 2000, has lit up the playing fields since his arrival in Belgium in 2018. Having grown up between Haiti and Canada, it was the latter where Jonathan’s footballing rise began via several clubs in Ottawa.

An immense, raw talent, the young striker was quickly called upon to represent Canada at youth level before Europe beckoned and, with it, a chance to fulfil his huge potential. He landed at Gent, where he made his first-team debut at 18.

David is the latest signing in what has been a very active summer transfer window for Lille, including the additions of veteran striker Burak Yilmaz from Besiktas, Mexico U-17 captain Eugenio Pizzuto and Angel Gomes from Manchester United.