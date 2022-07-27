Español
Ligue 1

How To Watch the Trophée des Champions on beIN SPORTS

beIN SPORTS USA

LIVE soccer continues on beIN SPORTS with the Trophée des Champions featuring Ligue 1 champions, Paris Saint-Germain, vs Coupe de France winners, FC Nantes. beIN SPORTS will broadcast the match live across beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, and the network’s streaming platform beIN SPORTS CONNECT.
 
Trophée des Champions:
 
beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español’s coverage of Trophée des Champions will begin at 1:30 p.m. ET / 10:30 a.m. PT with pregame show The Express. beIN SPORTS will also air postgame show The Express, while beIN SPORTS en Español will air The Locker Room at 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT.

TROPHÉE DES CHAMPIONS

DATE

MATCH

ROUND

AIR TIME (EST)

CHANNEL(S)

Sunday, July 31

Paris Saint-Germain vs FC Nantes

Final

1:50 PM LIVE

beIN SPORTS

beIN SPORTS en Español

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Thursday, August 4

12:00 AM PREMIERE

beIN SPORTS XTRA

 

HOW TO WATCH:

AVAILABLE NATIONWIDE IN THE UNITED STATES VIA TRADITIONAL AND OTT SERVICES

CHANNEL

TRADITIONAL CABLE AND SATELLITE

STREAMING SERVICES

OVER-THE-AIR BROADCAST STATIONS

beIN SPORTS

  

YouTube TV

  

beIN SPORTS en Español

beIN SPORTS

Charter, Dish, Verizon Fios, Cox, Liberty, Mediacom, RCN, Atlantic Broadband, and Claro TV, among others

SlingTV, FuboTV, and Fanatiz

 

beIN SPORTS en Español

 

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

 

beIN SPORTS XTRA

 

The Roku Channel, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus (1163), XUMO TV (746), Plex, Pluto TV, Fanatiz, fuboTV, KlowdTV, Redbox, Tubi, TiVo, Vizio, Canela TV, and SportsTV.

Over-the-air stations including Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas - Fort Worth, Houston, San Jose - San Francisco - Oakland, Atlanta, Miami - Fort Lauderdale, San Diego, Salt Lake City, Hartford, Columbus, Las Vegas, and Austin, among others

beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español

 

fuboTV, YouTube TV, PlutoTV, The Roku Channel, Vizio, XUMO TV, Fanatiz, ViX, KlowdTV, Tubi, SportsTV, and Canela TV.

Over-the-air stations including Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Dallas – Fort Worth, Houston, and Atlanta, among others.

 

 

AVAILABLE IN CANADA

CHANNEL

TRADITIONAL CABLE AND SATELLITE

STREAMING SERVICES

beIN SPORTS

Bell, Bell Aliant, Bell Fibe, Bell MTS, Cogeco, Eastlink, Rogers, Ignite TV, SaskTel, Shaw, Shaw BlueSky TV, Shaw Direct, Source Cable Limited, Telus, Helix, illico, V Media, and Zazeen TV.

fuboTV, Fanatiz

beIN SPORTS en Español

Bell Fibe, Rogers, SaskTel, Telus, Helix, and illico.

fuboTV

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

https://getbein.com/ca/

 

beIN SPORTS XTRA

 

The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus (1163), XUMO TV (746), and Plex

beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español

 

fuboTV


PSG Ligue 1 Nantes Trophee des Champions
>