LIVE soccer continues on beIN SPORTS with the Trophée des Champions featuring Ligue 1 champions, Paris Saint-Germain, vs Coupe de France winners, FC Nantes. beIN SPORTS will broadcast the match live across beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, and the network’s streaming platform beIN SPORTS CONNECT.
Trophée des Champions:
beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español’s coverage of Trophée des Champions will begin at 1:30 p.m. ET / 10:30 a.m. PT with pregame show The Express. beIN SPORTS will also air postgame show The Express, while beIN SPORTS en Español will air The Locker Room at 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT.
TROPHÉE DES CHAMPIONS
DATE
MATCH
ROUND
AIR TIME (EST)
CHANNEL(S)
Sunday, July 31
Paris Saint-Germain vs FC Nantes
Final
1:50 PM LIVE
beIN SPORTS
beIN SPORTS en Español
beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Thursday, August 4
12:00 AM PREMIERE
beIN SPORTS XTRA
HOW TO WATCH:
AVAILABLE NATIONWIDE IN THE UNITED STATES VIA TRADITIONAL AND OTT SERVICES
CHANNEL
TRADITIONAL CABLE AND SATELLITE
STREAMING SERVICES
OVER-THE-AIR BROADCAST STATIONS
YouTube TV
Charter, Dish, Verizon Fios, Cox, Liberty, Mediacom, RCN, Atlantic Broadband, and Claro TV, among others
SlingTV, FuboTV, and Fanatiz
The Roku Channel, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus (1163), XUMO TV (746), Plex, Pluto TV, Fanatiz, fuboTV, KlowdTV, Redbox, Tubi, TiVo, Vizio, Canela TV, and SportsTV.
Over-the-air stations including Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas - Fort Worth, Houston, San Jose - San Francisco - Oakland, Atlanta, Miami - Fort Lauderdale, San Diego, Salt Lake City, Hartford, Columbus, Las Vegas, and Austin, among others
fuboTV, YouTube TV, PlutoTV, The Roku Channel, Vizio, XUMO TV, Fanatiz, ViX, KlowdTV, Tubi, SportsTV, and Canela TV.
Over-the-air stations including Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Dallas – Fort Worth, Houston, and Atlanta, among others.
AVAILABLE IN CANADA
CHANNEL
TRADITIONAL CABLE AND SATELLITE
STREAMING SERVICES
Bell, Bell Aliant, Bell Fibe, Bell MTS, Cogeco, Eastlink, Rogers, Ignite TV, SaskTel, Shaw, Shaw BlueSky TV, Shaw Direct, Source Cable Limited, Telus, Helix, illico, V Media, and Zazeen TV.
fuboTV, Fanatiz
Bell Fibe, Rogers, SaskTel, Telus, Helix, and illico.
fuboTV
The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus (1163), XUMO TV (746), and Plex
fuboTV
