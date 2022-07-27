LIVE soccer continues on beIN SPORTS with the Trophée des Champions featuring Ligue 1 champions, Paris Saint-Germain, vs Coupe de France winners, FC Nantes. beIN SPORTS will broadcast the match live across beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, and the network’s streaming platform beIN SPORTS CONNECT.



Trophée des Champions:



beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español’s coverage of Trophée des Champions will begin at 1:30 p.m. ET / 10:30 a.m. PT with pregame show The Express. beIN SPORTS will also air postgame show The Express, while beIN SPORTS en Español will air The Locker Room at 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT.

TROPHÉE DES CHAMPIONS DATE MATCH ROUND AIR TIME (EST) CHANNEL(S) Sunday, July 31 Paris Saint-Germain vs FC Nantes Final 1:50 PM LIVE beIN SPORTS beIN SPORTS en Español beIN SPORTS CONNECT Thursday, August 4 12:00 AM PREMIERE beIN SPORTS XTRA

