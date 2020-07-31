Gerrard: Lille "Nowhere Near" Signing Morelos

GOAL

Lille are not close to striking a deal with Rangers for Alfredo Morelos and the Colombian forward needs to keep his focus in Glasgow, according to Steven Gerrard.

Morelos has reportedly agreed personal terms with the Ligue 1 side, but no fee has been agreed, and so the striker is expected to play in Rangers' Scottish Premiership season opener against Aberdeen on Saturday.

"This will work itself out if there is an offer that's big enough that the board want to accept," Gerrard told the BBC. "We'll make that decision when it comes. At the moment, we're nowhere near that, so Alfredo is still a Rangers player."