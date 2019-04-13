Español
Ligue 1

Genesio Will Not Return To Lyon

Bruno Genesio is to leave Lyon at the end of 2018-19, with Jose Mourinho and Laurent Blanc linked with the job.

Reuters

 

Bruno Genesio has announced he will leave his role as Lyon head coach at the end of the season.

 

LYON RUBBISH LAURENT BLANC REPORTS

 

AULAS: LYON CANNOT AFFORD MOURINHO

More to follow...

