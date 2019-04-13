Genesio Will Not Return To Lyon

Bruno Genesio has announced he will leave his role as Lyon head coach at the end of the season.

🎙️ Bruno Genesio live press conference: "For some time I have faced, we have faced, a negative climate, which can be a drag on the players and the club. I had a very long discussion this morning with my president to tell him I won't continue next year." pic.twitter.com/MNlj6975LA