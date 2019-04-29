You've Gone Too Far, Neymar - Football Crazy Podcast Episode 99

On this week's Football Crazy, Neymar's fan-hitting, teammate-slamming antics steal the headlines following Rennes' incredible Coupe de France 'remontada', Messi lives up to his reputation again as Barca clinch La Liga, and not even a fear-clause can spare Real Madrid’s blushes at Vallecas.

Plus, El Loco's goal giveaway, David De Gea's error-strewn April, the top four hot potato, and trash-talking Zlatan.

Click here to subscribe on iTunes

Click here to subscribe on Spotify

Click here to subscribe on Acast

Click here to subscribe on iHeart

FOLLOW US: