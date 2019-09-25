Español
Keep beIN
Ligue 1

Choupo-Moting Adds To PSG Injury Woes

PSG's injury crisis worsens as Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting limps out of Wednesday's Ligue 1 match against Reims

Getty Images

 

Paris Saint-Germain's injury problems continue to mount after Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting limped out of their Ligue 1 match with Reims on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old forward, who had made little impact on the game, received a knock and was replaced by Angel Di Maria three minutes before half-time.

 

PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel's frustration on the touchline was clear with Choupo-Moting potentially joining a lengthy list on the sidelines.

Tuchel is already without a number of key players, including forwards Edinson Cavani, Kylian Mbappe and Mauro Icardi.

 

PSG Soccer Ligue 1 Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting
Previous Kamara Puts Reims In Front Of PSG
Read
Kamara Puts Reims In Front Of PSG
Next Reims Shock PSG At Parc Des Princes
Read
Reims Shock PSG At Parc Des Princes

Latest Stories