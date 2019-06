GOAL

Edinson Cavani has confirmed that he wishes to stay at Paris Saint-Germain until the end of his current contract in 2020, reports L'Equipe.

The striker is currently on international duty with Uruguay in the Copa America, scoring two goals in three games in Brazil.

CAVANI: GOALS FOR URUGUAY 'MOST BEAUTIFUL THING'

PSG's all-time top-scorer told a press conference following Uruguay's 1-0 win over Chile: "I'm proud to be at PSG, I want to finish my contract there."