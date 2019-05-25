Balotelli Hints At Marseille Departure

Mario Balotelli appears to be on his way out of Olympique Marseille.

In a post shared to Instagram, Balotelli shared his gratitude to the club and supporters for "these amazing 5 months" with the Ligue 1 side.



Balotelli joined Marseille in January - after a contemptuous exit from OGC Nice - and tallied 8 goals in 12 league appearances.

Despite raised expectations, Marseille failed to qualify for next season's Champions League, finishing fifth in Ligue 1. Earlier this week, it was announced that Rudi Garcia would not return as head coach next season.