AS Monaco Sign Goalkeeper Lecomte From Montpellier

Monaco have announced the signing of Benjamin Lecomte from fellow Ligue 1 side Montpellier.

Lecomte has signed a five-year deal after Monaco paid a reported €13million to buy the goalkeeper.

The 28-year-old has been Montpellier's first choice for two years and will compete with Danijel Subasic for the gloves.

✍️ AS Monaco are delighted to announce the arrival of goalkeeper @Benj_Lecomte, who joins us from Montpellier on a 5⃣-year deal. pic.twitter.com/plX7BYb3Bd — AS Monaco EN (@AS_Monaco_EN) July 15, 2019

Although yet to be capped, Lecomte has been named in France squads on two occasions by World Cup winning coach Didier Deschamps.

"I am proud to come to Monaco, a big club in the French league," Lecomte told Monaco's official club website.

"It's a new challenge in my career. I arrive with a lot of motivation and the desire to bring as much as possible to the group.

"I hope we all have a great season together. I am now looking forward to joining my new team-mates and starting this new adventure."

Lecomte is one of the first signings ahead of 2019-20 for Monaco, who lost playmaker Youri Tielemans to Leicester City. Previously, Gelson Martins made a permanent switch to the principality after playing at Monaco on loan for part of last season.