The Mexican Football Federation (FMF) have barred fans from attending Queretaro home games for one year as the official sanctions following Saturday's Liga MX match riot were handed down.

Violence broke out during Saturday's Liga MX match between Guadalajara sides Queretaro and Atlas, forcing fans to stream onto the pitch to escape the trouble with 26 supporters reported to have been hospitalised from the mass brawl.

FIFA had called for "swift justice" and condemned the actions of those involved in the ugly brawl.

Liga MX president Mikel Arriola and Mexican Football Federation president Yon de Luisa announced the sanctions on Tuesday that apply to all Queretaro home games, including women's and youth teams.

The fan group named "barras" have also been banned from the stadium for three years and will not be permitted to attend any stadiums for one year.

Queretaro's ownership group have also been ordered to transfer control of the team to its previous owners. The club must also be sold to new owners by the end of 2022 otherwise the league will take control.

The exiled owners have been banned from involvement in any Mexican football activity for the next years.

“What happened last weekend not only put many lives in danger, it also damaged the reputation of the state of Queretaro, its people and the club, of Liga MX and of Mexican football both nationally and internationally,” De Luisa said.

Arriolo added: "We don’t want criminals in disguise."

Mexican newspaper El Universal reported three supporters were in a serious condition in hospital on Sunday, with a further three having been discharged. Mauricio Kuri, governor of the state of Queretaro, denied reports there had been deaths.