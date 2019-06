GOAL

Ex-LA Galaxy and Barcelona forward Giovani dos Santos has been touted for a transfer to Mexican club Monterrey, according to Multimedia Deportes.

The 30-year-old has been a free agent since leaving the MLS in March and is currently training with the Mexico national side to maintain fitness.

Dos Santos was not included in El Tri's Copa America squad but he could return to his homeland at club level, with talks over a move "going smoothly".