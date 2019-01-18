Report: Club America Considering Villalba And Kaku

Following the departure of Diego Lainez to Real Betis, Club America are in the market for offensive reinforcements.

According to reports, the Mexican giants have set their sights on a pair of Major League Soccer players.

According to a report from ESPN, America has shown interest in New York Red Bulls attacking midfielder Alejandro "Kaku" Romero.

The Paraguay international scored six goals and tallied 11 assists in 2018, his first season with New York after arriving from Huracán in December 2017.

Speculation picked up when fans noticed Kaku has liked a series Club America-related posts on Twitter.

Medio Tiempo is reporting that the 13-time Mexican champions are also considering a move for Atlanta United attacker Hector "Tito" Villalba.

The 24-year-old Argentinian is currently a "Designated Player" for Atlanta United, and the club is reportedly asking for $6million in return.

Villalba has scored 21 goals and added 15 assists in 68 league appearances with the 2018 MLS Cup champions. He arrived at former coach Tata Martino's team after four years with San Lorenzo in Argentina.