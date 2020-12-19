Zinedine Zidane is not interested in discussing a new contract with Real Madrid but is hopeful skipper Sergio Ramos will soon commit his future to the Spanish giants.

Madrid have won four games in a row ahead of Sunday's trip to Eibar to get their LaLiga title defense back on track and advance through to the last 16 of the Champions League.

Zidane, who was rumored to be one game away from being sacked earlier this month, is under contract at the Bernabeu until the end of next season.

A number of Madrid players are also into the final 18 months of their existing deals, with the likes of Ramos, Luka Modric and Lucas Vazquez set to become free agents in 2021.

But while Zidane is not looking to open talks over fresh terms with Madrid, the Frenchman is keen for his first-team squad members to resolve their futures.

"I have nothing in mind. I have a contract until 2022 and I will not ask for anything," he said at a news conference.

"I am fortunate to say that I am at the best club in the world. I hope the players stay."

Ramos is able to open talks with other clubs from January over a free transfer at the end of the campaign, with Paris Saint-Germain reportedly eager to snap up the centre-back.

However, Zidane expects Ramos - into his 16th season with Madrid - to prolong his stay in the Spanish capital beyond the end of 2020-21.

"He is looking well, because he is convinced that he will continue and that is the most important thing," he said.

"I see him playing football for many years because he is someone who takes great care of himself.

"If you want to continue and take care of yourself, you have a great chance of continuing for a long time and I'm not surprised by what he does."

Isco is another player facing an uncertain future at Madrid amid suggestions he is on the radar of Premier League clubs Manchester United, Arsenal and Everton.

The 28-year-old has featured nine times in LaLiga this term but just three of those have been starts, totalling 332 minutes on the field.

He has yet to score or assist a goal in those appearances, failing to find the net from his seven shots, but Zidane insists the Spain international is not trying to force a move away.

"Isco is fine here. We have enough to think about to just focus on what we are doing," Zidane said.

Madrid will be looking to keep pace with LaLiga leaders Atletico Madrid, who are three points better off at the summit having played a game less, when they take on mid-table Eibar.

The reigning champions have won 10 and lost just one of their 12 previous league meetings with Eibar, who are unbeaten in six matches in all competitions.

Zidane will not risk Eden Hazard for the match at Ipurua Municipal Stadium on the Belgium forward's latest return from injury, while Vinicius Junior is another major doubt.

"Hopefully [Hazard] will return soon. He is almost fully recovered, but he lacks match fitness. I hope he will be with the team shortly," Zidane said.

"I don't think [Vinicius] will be available because he's not feeling well. I think it's gastroenteritis. He is not comfortable. Let's see how it evolves today."