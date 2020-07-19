Exclusive: Zidane on Real Madrid's LaLiga Triumph July 20, 2020 00:36 2:35 min Zinedine Zidane reflects on the difficulty of being crowned LaLiga champions and praises his players' attitude during the lockdown. Karim Benzema Real Madrid Interviews The Xtra Weekend Zinedine Zidane La Liga -Latest Videos 2:35 min Zidane: To Win LaLiga, You Have to Suffer 0:53 min Sevilla Secures Fourth Place In LaLiga 4:09 min Osasuna Deny Mallorca Win on LaLiga Bow 4:41 min Granada Secure Europa League Spot 3:26 min Konyaspor Stun Trabzonspor in Seven-Goal Thriller 3:54 min Getafe Fall Short Against Levante 1:46 min Januzaj Seals Top-Six Finish for La Real 4:57 min Messi Lands Record Seventh Pichichi Award 6:08 min Real Madrid Condemn Leganes in LaLiga Finale 5:54 min İstanbul Başakşehir Wins Turkish Super Lig