Zinedine Zidane has refused to offer any guarantee over the future of Sergio Ramos, but he remains convinced Raphael Varane will stay at Real Madrid.

Club captain Ramos is out of contract at the end of the season and stated on Thursday that there was "nothing new" to report around a possible extension.

With Madrid said to be keen to sign Ramos to a new deal but only on reduced wages due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with the 34-year-old, who has won 22 trophies in 16 years with Madrid including five LaLiga titles and four Champions Leagues.

💬 @SergioRamos: “All I’m thinking about is playing again and winning trophies this season.”#HalaMadrid — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) March 11, 2021

Head coach Zidane admitted on Friday he has little knowledge of Ramos' contract situation, although he would be keen for the Spain veteran to stay in the capital.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's LaLiga clash with Elche, he said of Ramos: "I can't really answer that question because I don't know.

"I hope that Ramos remains at the club, he's a key player with everything he's done in the past and hopefully he can remain here and play."

Meanwhile, the future of long-time centre-back partner Varane is also uncertain. The 27-year-old, whose contract runs out at the end of next season, is said to be considering a new challenge and is reportedly a target for Manchester United.

However, Zidane appears confident his compatriot has no particular desire to move elsewhere and only has positive things to say about life at Madrid.

"I don't think that's his first option, to play elsewhere," said Zidane. "He always speaks highly of the club. He's very happy here. I can't see him playing anywhere else."

Madrid face Elche needing a win to put pressure on top two Atletico Madrid and Barcelona.

The champions are two points behind Barca and eight adrift of leaders Atletico following last weekend's 1-1 derby draw.