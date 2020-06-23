Zinedine Zidane has "no doubts" Eden Hazard and Vinicius Junior can feature in the same Real Madrid team.

Los Blancos' coach acknowledged the duo could be regarded as being in competition for a similar role, but is confident both can be accommodated.

Hazard was an unused substitute in Sunday's 2-1 win over Real Sociedad and it remains to be seen if he will play against Real Mallorca on Wednesday.

Vinicius, meanwhile, impressed throughout the whole match and Zidane expects big things of the teenager.

On the subject of the Brazilian being in the same XI as Hazard, he said: "I don't see it as impossible, not that, but we try to make the player as comfortable as possible.

"His position is Eden's, but it doesn't mean anything. I like to put the players in their place, but in a match they can play together. I have no doubts about that.

"He [Vinicius] is 19 years old, he must learn many things safely, tactically, et cetera, but he's a boy who wants to work and that's what he's doing.

"He did great the other day, not just offensively. The good thing is that we have a very good player for the present and the future of Real Madrid."

Victory at the weekend put Real Madrid top of LaLiga, courtesy of a superior head-to-head record against Barcelona.

However, Zidane's side may soon be playing catch-up, with Barca in action on Tuesday against Athletic Bilbao at Camp Nou.