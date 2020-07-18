Zinedine Zidane urged Real Madrid to maintain their intensity in their final LaLiga game of the season on Sunday against Leganes, who will be hoping to get a positive result and retain their top-flight status.

"We have to find that motivation. It's a league game. When we put on the Real Madrid shirt, we want to win all the games," he said.

🔴 LIVE: Listen to Zinedine Zidane's press conference ahead of our match 🆚 @CDLeganes. #RMLiga https://t.co/jhbdoDI5eU — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) July 18, 2020

"That's the DNA at Real Madrid. It's a league game not a friendly and we want to play well.

"I don't think we've got anything to prove. We just want to maintain this positive momentum. We want to keep winning.

REAL MADRID CELEBRATES AS MESSI BOILS

"We have another big game. We said there were 11 finals. There were 10 and we won the league, but we want to finish in the best way possible.

"We want to keep pushing and testing ourselves until the very end of the season. There will be a few days' rest after the game against Leganes, but the season continues. We will be back training and preparing for City after the game against Leganes."

Karim Benzema struck both of Madrid's goals in their 2-1 victory over Villarreal last time out, moving him onto 21 in LaLiga for the season – two fewer than league-leading Barcelona captain Lionel Messi.

While Zidane would take great pride in Benzema winning the Pichichi Award for LaLiga's highest scoring player, he was not willing to give any hints about his team selection for trip to Butarque.

"I'd love for Benzema to get the Pichichi," said Zidane. "But I'm not going to say who's going to play.

"He's a player whose done a great job and deserves to end the season as the top goalscorer, but it's going to go down to the final game of the season. Let's see what happens on Sunday."