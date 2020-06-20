Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane insists nothing has changed in the LaLiga title race despite Barcelona's slip-up at Sevilla.

Barca were held to a 0-0 draw at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Friday, opening the door for Madrid to draw level on points with the Blaugrana if they win at Real Sociedad on Sunday.

Victory would see Madrid leapfrog Barca at the top courtesy of their superior head-to-head record.

Speaking after their draw, Barca defender Gerard Pique told Movistar Plus that it would be "very difficult" for them to retain LaLiga, expressing his belief that "it's going to be difficult for Madrid to lose points" having seen what has happened in the games since the restart following the coronavirus-enforced hiatus.

Those comments were regarded by some as a reference to seemingly favourable refereeing decisions Madrid have received in their wins over Eibar and Valencia.

ZIDANE MOVES TO SECOND ON MADRID ALL-TIME WINS

Zidane, though, showed little interest in Pique's remarks at his pre-match media conference on Saturday, telling reporters: "Nothing has changed.

"We have a game tomorrow and we have talked about 11 finals. We will give everything and without thinking about anything else."

Asked about Pique's comments, he replied: "Say one thing or another. What interests me is tomorrow's game.

"I have my opinion, but I will not comment on it because it can happen the other way around. The truth is that what encourages us is tomorrow's game. Nothing else."

ZIDANE "DELIGHTED" AS BENZEMA PASSES PUSKAS

"I don't believe they are favouring us," Zidane said when pressed on whether refereeing decisions had been benefiting Los Blancos.

Sociedad are contending for the Champions League places but have been held by Osasuna and beaten by Deportivo Alaves in their two games since the restart.

"I don't know if they are playing worse, the results have been worse, but they can get you into trouble at any time," added Zidane. "Tomorrow is another final."