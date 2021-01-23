Youssef En-Nesyri Gets Brace To Become Joint Pichichi Leader January 23, 2021 17:03 1:09 min Youssef En-Nesyri gets his 11th goal of the LaLiga season to make it 2-0 to Sevilla over Cadiz and becomes the joint-leader in the Pichichi race. Highlights Sevilla La Liga LaLiga Highlights Youssef En-Nesyri Cadiz -Latest Videos 1:32 min En-Nesyri Gets Hat Trick To Become Pichichi Leader 1:09 min En-Nesyri Gets Brace To Make It 2-0 Sevilla 1:19 min En-Nesyri Gives 1-0 Lead To Sevilla Over Cadiz 11:49 min Trabzonspor Hold Off Genclerbirligi For Win 6:20 min Huesca And Villarreal Play To Scoreless Draw 1:19 min Willian Jose Joins Wolves On Loan 11:55 min Mbappe "Talking With The Club" About PSG Extension 12:03 min Levante And Valladolid Ends In Entertaining Draw 11:55 min Mbappe Brace In PSG Rout Of Montpellier 1:19 min Mbappe Brace For PSG's Fourth Against Montpellier